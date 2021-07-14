Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,701 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,701 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.