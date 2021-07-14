Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 1.03% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. 22.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.