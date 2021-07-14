Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $500,000.

NASDAQ SCAQU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

