Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Achilles Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achilles Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

