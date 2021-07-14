Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KGC. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 243,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. National Bank Financial cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

KGC opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

