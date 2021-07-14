Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

NASDAQ:HYACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

