Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIIIU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

