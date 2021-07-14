Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $506.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.75. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $509.97. The company has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

