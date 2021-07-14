Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $121.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,596 shares of company stock worth $4,655,821 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

