114,370 Shares in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.67% of PropTech Investment Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $290,000.

PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

