Css LLC Il Sells 2,247 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Css LLC Il decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Discovery by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Discovery by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

