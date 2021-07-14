Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $272,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after acquiring an additional 270,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

Shares of MAA opened at $180.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.63 and a 52-week high of $182.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.