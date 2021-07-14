70,000 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

