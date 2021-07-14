Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Shares Up 0.9%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.80 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12). 1,340,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,840,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.75 ($1.11).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airtel Africa to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Airtel Africa to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.67. The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile (LON:AAF)

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

