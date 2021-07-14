PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 32,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 60,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.64.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

