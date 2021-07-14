Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Up 0.2%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €118.00 ($138.82) and last traded at €117.00 ($137.65). 20,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €116.80 ($137.41).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBS. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

