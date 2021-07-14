Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff Sells 28,031 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $184.06 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Enphase Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

