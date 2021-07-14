Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. 7,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 4,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.77%.

Extendicare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

