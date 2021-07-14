Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437,339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Netflix worth $228,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $540.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

