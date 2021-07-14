Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,147 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $134,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,036,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after purchasing an additional 221,049 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $468,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.