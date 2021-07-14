Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 644,936 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.02% of Fate Therapeutics worth $156,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,063,008 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.