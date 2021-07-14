The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,494,129 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $220,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,385,000 after purchasing an additional 179,476 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.