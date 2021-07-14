Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 493.9% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RYES opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.83.
About Rise Gold
See Also: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.