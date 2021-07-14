Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 493.9% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RYES opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.