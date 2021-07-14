Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.61.

Shares of MU stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,774,179. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

