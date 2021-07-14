Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Expands By 300.0%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

