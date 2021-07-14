Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $584.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

