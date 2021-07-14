Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Edoc Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

