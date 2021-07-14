Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,300 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

VGM stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.