Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Centene stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

