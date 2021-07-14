Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIM stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

