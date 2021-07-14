Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

