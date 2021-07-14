First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.94. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $199.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.