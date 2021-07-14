First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.
Shares of FRC stock opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.94. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $199.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.
First Republic Bank Company Profile
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
