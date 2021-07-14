McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend payment by 58.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

MGRC opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

