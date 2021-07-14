ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $1,819.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.28 or 0.00318569 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00130060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00172222 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003078 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,249,551 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

