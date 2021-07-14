Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

KRP opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

