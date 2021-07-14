Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,316 shares of company stock worth $823,628 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth $17,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

