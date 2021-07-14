Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $882,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

