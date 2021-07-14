Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $210.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

