Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,331 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 442.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,100 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 466,322 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,522 shares of company stock worth $16,358,650 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.09. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

