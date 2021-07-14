Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,719 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,755,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.51.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
Featured Article: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.