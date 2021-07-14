Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,719 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,755,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

