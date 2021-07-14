119,500 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 119,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

TWNK stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.