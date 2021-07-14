Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 195,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,498,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCACU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

