500,000 Shares in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:JG opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09. Aurora Mobile Limited has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. On average, analysts expect that Aurora Mobile Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Mobile Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

