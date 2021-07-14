Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 7,158 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

