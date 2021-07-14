Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 135,800 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 135,800 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Ardmore Shipping worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 69,161 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

