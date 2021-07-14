Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,937,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,855,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acies Acquisition stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

