Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Position Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Maximus worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 250.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

