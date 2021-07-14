Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.730-$27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $864.48.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $823.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $772.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

