Daniel H. Schulman Sells 10,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $301.19 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

Get PayPal alerts:

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.