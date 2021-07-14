Todd Crockett Sells 48,599 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 48,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $2,618,514.12.

NYSE:ZI opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $60.28.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.